Tánaiste Condemns Hungary’s Obstruction of Ukraine-EU Negotiations as ‘Outrageous’

The Tánaiste Simon Harris has condemned Hungary for its “appalling act” of persistently obstructing Ukraine’s entry into accession discussions with the European Union.

Addressing the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee, the Tánaiste remarked: “Shame on them.”

Mr. Harris stated that a key focus during Ireland’s six-month Presidency of the European Union next year will be Ukraine’s accession, as some nations have been “knocking on the door for far too long.”

He emphasized that the EU has been “far too sluggish” in addressing this issue, and Ireland is highlighting its priorities by soon establishing embassies in Moldova, Serbia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Ukraine has already begun implementing the necessary reforms and is poised to accelerate the negotiation process.

Denmark aims to advocate for Ukraine’s inclusion in the EU

This follows Denmark’s announcement last week that it will continue to prepare Ukraine for EU membership, despite Hungary’s obstruction of negotiations, as the Nordic nation assumes the presidency of the European Council starting July 1, according to its Minister for European Affairs.

“Regrettably, Hungary is blocking progress, and we are working to apply as much pressure as possible while supporting Ukraine in continuing its essential reform efforts,” said Marie Bjerre, Denmark’s Minister for European Affairs.

“When the time comes to actually open specific negotiation chapters, we will be ready to close them very swiftly,” Ms. Bjerre added.