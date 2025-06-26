Taoiseach Commits €21.6 Million at Global Vaccine Summit

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has committed €21.6 million in Irish funding to Gavi, the global vaccine alliance group.

This announcement was made at a global summit aimed at raising at least $9 billion (€7.8bn) to support Gavi’s initiatives.

The alliance works to provide vaccines to immunise the world’s most underprivileged children.

From 2026 to 2030, Gavi plans to immunise an additional 500 million children, save over eight million lives, and protect against up to 150 disease outbreaks.

“Vaccines have fundamentally transformed health outcomes worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, vaccination represents one of the best health investments available and is one of the most effective tools we have at our disposal,” he stated.

Prior to today’s summit, the Taoiseach met with Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, to discuss issues such as gender equality, agriculture, nutrition, and global health.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris expressed that Ireland is proud to enhance its support for Gavi’s mission.

“This assistance from Ireland will help ensure the safety and health of individuals, safeguarding them from diseases and illnesses that continue to claim far too many lives,” he remarked.