Geldof: Live Aid Demonstrated That ‘Individuals Are Not Powerless’

Irish musician Bob Geldof remarked that 40 years after Live Aid, the concerts motivated individuals to believe that “they were not powerless” and had the ability to change the world.

Geldof and Midge Ure organized two concerts to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia—one at Wembley Stadium in London and another at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia.

Notable artists such as Queen, David Bowie, U2, Elton John, Madonna, and The Beach Boys performed on those stages four decades ago.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Six One News, Geldof described his memories of organizing the events as filled with “panic, exhaustion, and worry.”

“[We had] no contracts with any of these artists. We weren’t paying them anything. Would they show up? Would people donate money? A week later, we realized we raised $485 million in today’s terms,” he stated.

Approximately 1.9 billion viewers around the globe are estimated to have tuned in for Live Aid.

Geldof mentioned that it initiated a movement leading to the 2005 G8 summit in Scotland, where “the young musicians” successfully urged global economic and political leaders to take action.

“They met our requests, which included forgiving the debt of the poorest African nations and increasing aid,” he noted.

The Boomtown Rats frontman asserted that the impact of Live Aid continues to resonate with many.

“There’s a feeling that Live Aid provided a sense of possibility, demonstrating that individuals are not powerless against human atrocity; that the world is not fixed and can change, and you can play a role in guiding it slightly towards a better path,” he conveyed.

Nevertheless, Geldof emphasized that music and pop icons “cannot solve” the global issues of war and poverty.

“The situation you just described in Palestine is utterly appalling. It’s beyond disgraceful. However, pop music can’t fix that. People consistently ask, ‘should we do a Live Aid for this?’ No. We need to propose a solution that everyone can work towards,” he explained.

Geldof is seen performing on stage at Live Aid in 1985

Geldof elaborated: “It’s relatively straightforward when there’s a famine affecting 32 million people on the brink of death from hunger.

“Thus, the goal was to stop as many deaths as possible. Let’s get as many viewers as we could to create a political lobby, using that momentum to change the dialogue.

“Addressing what appears to be an unresolvable issue in Palestine is much more complex.

“The first step is to halt the violence. Second, we must implement a two-state solution—a call that has been made for years. It’s not complicated, yet pop music and concerts won’t achieve that.”

Geldof expressed that he wouldn’t organize another Live Aid, claiming “it wouldn’t be effective this time” due to the rise of social media and the diminishing impact of rock’n’roll.

“The rock’n’roll era likely concluded around 2005,” he remarked.

“From 1955 to 2005, rock’n’roll was the backbone of culture, how society navigated political, economic, social, theological, and philosophical advancements.

“That dynamic is no longer true. In 2004, Google recorded its first profit. Additionally, that same year saw the birth of a new entity called Facebook,” Geldof stated.

He concluded: “Social media now dictates those realms. Rock’n’roll, in a sense, is similar to the music of the 20s, 30s, and 40s—filled with remarkable artists and incredible music.

“However, it has reverted to being a personal soundtrack to your life.

“Those precious moments—like the first kiss with someone special—will always remain, but as a driving force in society, I’m less certain.”