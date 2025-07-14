Israel Unveils Communications Satellite in Florida Launch

Israel announced the successful launch of a new national communications satellite aboard a SpaceX rocket from the United States.

The Dror 1 satellite was sent into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, as reported by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the foreign ministry.

“This $200 million ‘smartphone in space’ will enhance Israel’s strategic and civilian communications for the next 15 years,” the ministry stated on X.

Accompanying video footage displayed the reusable, two-stage rocket ascending into the night sky. SpaceX confirmed the launch occurred at 1:04 AM in Florida (6:04 AM Irish time).

Lift-off!

— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 13, 2025

In September 2016, an uncrewed Falcon 9 rocket exploded during a test in Florida, resulting in the destruction of Israel’s Amos-6 communications satellite, estimated to have cost between $200 and $300 million.