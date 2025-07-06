Texas Flood Death Toll Climbs to 50, with 15 Children Among the Victims

Authorities have confirmed that at least 50 individuals, including 15 children, have lost their lives due to flash floods in central Texas, as rescue teams continue their urgent search for missing campers, vacationers, and residents.

More than 850 people have been rescued, including some who were found clinging to trees, following a sudden storm that dropped up to 38cm of rain in the area surrounding the Guadalupe River, approximately 137km northwest of San Antonio.

Kerrville city manager Dalton Rice stated in a press conference yesterday evening that among the missing are 27 girls from the Camp Mystic summer camp, with the possibility of additional missing individuals.

“We are assessing the situation in two categories: the known missing, which stands at 27 … We will refrain from assigning a number to the other category since that remains uncertain,” remarked Mr. Rice.

A room within Camp Mystic was devastated by the floodwaters.

The catastrophe unfolded swiftly on Friday morning as rains exceeded forecasts, causing river levels to surge up to 29 feet.

“While we are aware that rivers can rise, this was unexpected,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, the regional chief official.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that eight of the confirmed fatalities, including three children, have yet to be identified.

The US National Weather Service announced that the flash flood emergency has largely subsided for Kerr County after thunderstorms delivered over a foot of rain—half of what the region typically receives in a year. A flood watch remains in effect until 7 PM for the surrounding areas.

Kerr County is located in the Texas Hill Country, a rural locale celebrated for its rugged landscapes, historic towns, and tourist spots.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick indicated that an unknown number of visitors were present in the area for an Independence Day celebration by the river.

“We are uncertain of how many individuals were camping in tents, residing in small trailers, or renting homes nearby,” he explained on Fox News Live.

At the time of the flood, Camp Mystic had 700 girls in residence, according to Mr. Patrick.

Debris, including vehicles and fallen trees, was left behind by the floodwaters.

Another girls’ camp, Heart O’ the Hills, announced on its website that co-owner Jane Ragsdale perished in the flood, but no campers were present as it was between sessions.

During a news briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared that he had requested President Donald Trump to issue a disaster declaration, which would activate federal assistance for those affected. US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem indicated that Mr. Trump would fulfill that request.

Earlier, President Trump expressed that he and First Lady Melania were praying for the victims, stating, “Our brave first responders are on-site doing what they do best,” through social media.

Previously, Mr. Trump outlined plans to reduce the federal government’s involvement in disaster response, shifting more responsibility onto the states.

Videos shared online showcased bare concrete foundations where homes once stood and heaps of debris along the riverbanks. Rescuers were seen retrieving residents from rooftops and trees, sometimes forming human chains to save people from the floodwaters, as reported by local media.

Search and rescue teams are navigating the floodwaters.

Local officials reported that the severe flooding struck before dawn on Friday with little to no warning, hindering authorities from issuing preemptive evacuation orders as the Guadalupe River rapidly exceeded major flood levels in under two hours.

Ms. Noem stated that a “moderate” flood watch issued the day before by the National Weather Service did not accurately forecast the extreme rainfall conditions and mentioned that the Trump administration is working to enhance the prediction system.

However, the administration has eliminated thousands of positions from the National Weather Service’s parent organization, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, resulting in many weather offices being understaffed, former NOAA director Rick Spinrad noted.

He expressed uncertainty about whether staffing reductions contributed to the lack of advance warning for the severe Texas flooding, but asserted that it would inevitably impair the agency’s capacity to deliver accurate and timely forecasts.

“The public’s preparedness for these storms will be adversely affected, which will likely result in additional loss of life and greater property damage,” he emphasized.