Gisele Pelicot Receives France’s Highest Honor

Gisele Pelicot, who rose to prominence as a feminist symbol by courageously sharing her experiences of the mass rapes she suffered, and Pharrell Williams, the rapper-turned-fashion designer, were among 589 individuals recognized with France’s highest civic distinction.

They were both honored as knights of the Legion of Honour in a list revealed in advance of France’s national day on July 14.

At 72, Ms. Pelicot received global accolades for her bravery in testifying at a 2024 trial against her former spouse, who drugged her and orchestrated her rape by numerous men over a span of ten years.

She has since been featured on lists of the world’s most influential figures by international media, and her case has played a pivotal role in prompting a change in France’s rape legislation.

Mr. Williams, 52, initially gained fame as a rapper and singer, but later built a second fortune as a music producer and through designing fashion items for various brands. He has served as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director since 2023.

His latest fashion show in Paris drew numerous international celebrities, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, film directors Steve McQueen and Spike Lee, as well as stars from football and basketball.

Among those also recognized with the Legion of Honour were actor Lea Drucker, veteran singer Sylvie Vartan, author Marc Levy, and Auschwitz survivor Yvette Levy, 99, along with several former ministers, academics, and prominent legal figures.