Pope Leo Cautions Politicians About the Threats of AI

Pope Leo has cautioned politicians about the challenges presented by the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting its potential influence on younger generations as a primary concern.

During an event attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and parliamentary delegations from 68 nations, Leo revisited a subject he has addressed several times in the early weeks of his papacy.

“It is particularly important to remember that artificial intelligence serves as a tool for the benefit of humanity, not to undermine or replace it,” Leo stated at an event held as part of the Roman Catholic Jubilee or Holy Year.

Proponents of AI argue that it will accelerate scientific and technological advancements, allowing individuals to perform routine tasks more efficiently and freeing up time for higher-value and creative endeavors.

He emphasized that AI’s “static memory” cannot be equated with the “creative, dynamic” capabilities of human memory.

“Our personal lives hold greater significance than any algorithm, and social interactions rely on developmental spaces that far exceed the limited patterns any soulless machine can pre-package,” he remarked.

Since his accession to the papacy in May, Leo has previously expressed concerns about the threats posed by AI to employment and has urged journalists to wield it responsibly.